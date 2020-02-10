SOFT GELATIN CAPSULES MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2024

Soft Gelatin Capsules are a type of capsules with a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both.
The Soft Gelatin Capsules industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. In order to meet the strong increasing market demand.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 31%, followed by EU with 27%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of 17% in 2015.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
According to this study, over the next five years the Soft Gelatin Capsules market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2010 million by 2024, from US$ 1620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soft Gelatin Capsules business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soft Gelatin Capsules market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Catalent
Aenova
NBTY
Procaps
Patheon Inc
IVC
EuroCaps
Captek
Strides Arcolab
Capsugel
Soft Gel Technologies
Amway
Sirio Pharma
Baihe Biotech
Ziguang Group
Shineway
Donghai Pharm
By-Health
Yuwang Group
Guangdong Yichao
This study considers the Soft Gelatin Capsules value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Gelatin Type
Non-animal Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pharmaceutical
Health Supplements
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
