Soft Gelatin Capsules Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The Soft Gelatin Capsules industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. In order to meet the strong increasing market demand.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 31%, followed by EU with 27%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of 17% in 2015.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Soft Gelatin Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 2010 million US$ in 2024, from 1620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Soft Gelatin Capsules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Catalent

Aenova

NBTY

Procaps

Patheon Inc

IVC

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Arcolab

Capsugel

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gelatin Type

Non-animal Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

