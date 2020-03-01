Soft Ferrite Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2027

The soft ferrite market space remains highly competitive, wherein the leading players account for a significant revenue share. The manufacturers of soft ferrite have been continually emphasizing on business expansion across potential markets such as Asia Pacific and many other emerging economies. For instance- GKN Driveline, a division of GKN plc, introduced new technology centers and production facilities in the Asia Pacific region in a bid to expand its operations. Hitachi Metals, another key player in the soft ferrite market, also focuses on implementation of global strategies for business expansion across India and China, two of the rapidly evolving automotive markets.

Key players of soft ferrite market are also focusing on organic growth and product development strategies aimed at improving the sales & distribution network and to reinvigorate their operational efficiencies. In addition to that, the key players are also reinforcing the production and marketing framework to reap sizeable gains via increased production.

Use of Additives for Amelioration of Ferrites’ Magnetic Properties- An Evolving Manufacturing Trend

Practice of incorporating additives with ferrites, both hard and soft, is being extensively exercised. Competency of additives to significantly enhance the magnetic properties of ferrites by influencing their grain growth and density is predominantly spurring their adoption. Favorable studies acknowledging role of additives in enhancing properties such as grain growth, power loss, electric resistance, and permeability, is intensifying its importance in case of ferrites, both hard and soft.

Some of the commonly used additives include calcium oxide (CaO), silicon dioxide (SiO?), titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ), and many more. Moreover, use of additives is also believed to have positive impacts on permeability, which remains one of the highly-valued characteristics in case of soft ferrite.

Advent of Switched-Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Fosters Adoption of Soft Ferrite

With the introduction of switched-mode power supplies, demand for soft ferrites in power applications has taken off by a significant margin. The clamor for higher frequencies in case of high-frequency power supplies is on a rise, which also results in reduction of the size of magnetic components. Ferrites, with the ability to address the aforementioned challenge, are being increasingly used in case of SMPS systems.

The demand for soft ferrite in cores of RF transformers and inductors in switched-mode power supply (SMPS) is on the rise, driven by relatively lower losses at high frequencies. Moreover, properties of soft ferrites can be altered or tailored by compositional modifications, which is another key benefit prompting its adoption in SMPS systems.

Sintering to Tailor Microstructures of Ferrites- A Prominent Trend

Nanostructured ferrites are famed for their utilization in case of modern electronic devices, such as data transmission circuitry, EMI suppression, and many more. Nanostructured ferrites synthesized by methods, such as co-precipitation, hydrothermal, and sol-gel mechanical, often inherit the characteristic of being unstable. This instability can be attributed to a myriad of reasons, with small constituent sizes and high chemical activity being two of them.

Sintering helps in recrystallizing the nanostructure and causes a shift from an excited metastable (activated) state into a low-energy crystalline state. Among the types of sintering, the multi-sample sintering remains a commonly adopted one as compared to single-stage sintering, which remains rarely adopted. However, both of the aforementioned types are set to witness considerable adoption, which is dependent on the requirements of the target application.

Soft Ferrite Market- Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report on soft ferrite market provides incisive insights on the competitive dynamics in the soft ferrite market. In this section of soft ferrite market report, details such as key financials, key product developments, and strategies of the leading players in the soft ferrite market have been discussed.

Hitachi Metals Ltd., a leading player in the soft ferrite market, established a Global Research & Innovative Technology Center (GRIT) in the year 2017, as a part of its strategy to solidify its product portfolio with periodic technological advances. The establishment of this research center was a solid step toward R&D efforts of the company.

