Soft Drinks Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Soft Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Soft Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.
Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coca-Cola
PepsiCo
Nestle
Suntory
Danone
Dr Pepper Snapple
Red Bull
Asahi Soft Drinks
Kirin
Otsuka Holdings
Unilever Group
Arizona Beverage
B Natural
POM Wonderful
Highland Spring
Ito En
Britvic
Innocent Drinks
A.G. Barr
Rasna
Parle Agro
Bisleri International
Bottlegreen Drinks
Epicurex
F&N Foods
Ting Hsin International Group
Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Nongfu Spring
Uni-President Enterprises
Jiaduobao Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Carbonates
Dilutables
Bottled Water
Fruit Juice
Still & Juice Drinks
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Stores
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Soft Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soft Drinks
1.2 Soft Drinks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Soft Drinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Carbonates
1.2.3 Dilutables
1.2.4 Bottled Water
1.2.5 Fruit Juice
1.2.6 Still & Juice Drinks
1.3 Soft Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Soft Drinks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Soft Drinks Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Soft Drinks Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Soft Drinks Market Size
1.4.1 Global Soft Drinks Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Soft Drinks Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Soft Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Soft Drinks Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Soft Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Soft Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Soft Drinks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Soft Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Soft Drinks Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Soft Drinks Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Soft Drinks Business
7.1 Coca-Cola
7.1.1 Coca-Cola Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Coca-Cola Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 PepsiCo
7.2.1 PepsiCo Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 PepsiCo Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Nestle
7.3.1 Nestle Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Nestle Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Suntory
7.4.1 Suntory Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Suntory Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Danone
7.5.1 Danone Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Danone Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Dr Pepper Snapple
7.6.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Red Bull
7.7.1 Red Bull Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Red Bull Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Asahi Soft Drinks
7.8.1 Asahi Soft Drinks Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Asahi Soft Drinks Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Kirin
7.9.1 Kirin Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Kirin Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Otsuka Holdings
7.10.1 Otsuka Holdings Soft Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Soft Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Otsuka Holdings Soft Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Unilever Group
7.12 Arizona Beverage
7.13 B Natural
7.14 POM Wonderful
7.15 Highland Spring
7.16 Ito En
7.17 Britvic
7.18 Innocent Drinks
7.19 A.G. Barr
7.20 Rasna
7.21 Parle Agro
7.22 Bisleri International
7.23 Bottlegreen Drinks
7.24 Epicurex
7.25 F&N Foods
7.26 Ting Hsin International Group
7.27 Hangzhou Wahaha Group
7.28 Nongfu Spring
7.29 Uni-President Enterprises
7.30 Jiaduobao Group
Continued….
