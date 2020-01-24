Soft Drinks Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Soft Drinks Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Soft Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Soft Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This research report categorizes the global Soft Drinks market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.
Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.
The global soft drink industry’s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.
The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.
Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soft Drinks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soft Drinks include
Coca-Cola
PepsiCo
Nestle
Suntory
Danone
Dr Pepper Snapple
Red Bull
Asahi Soft Drinks
Kirin
Otsuka Holdings
Unilever Group
Arizona Beverage
B Natural
POM Wonderful
Highland Spring
Ito En
Britvic
Innocent Drinks
A.G. Barr
Rasna
Parle Agro
Bisleri International
Bottlegreen Drinks
Epicurex
F&N Foods
Ting Hsin International Group
Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Nongfu Spring
Uni-President Enterprises
Jiaduobao Group
Market Size Split by Type
Carbonates
Dilutables
Bottled Water
Fruit Juice
Still & Juice Drinks
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Stores
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
