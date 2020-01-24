Soft Drinks Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Soft Drinks Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Soft Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Soft Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This research report categorizes the global Soft Drinks market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.

Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.

The global soft drink industry’s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.

The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.

Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soft Drinks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soft Drinks include

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Suntory

Danone

Dr Pepper Snapple

Red Bull

Asahi Soft Drinks

Kirin

Otsuka Holdings

Unilever Group

Arizona Beverage

B Natural

POM Wonderful

Highland Spring

Ito En

Britvic

Innocent Drinks

A.G. Barr

Rasna

Parle Agro

Bisleri International

Bottlegreen Drinks

Epicurex

F&N Foods

Ting Hsin International Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Nongfu Spring

Uni-President Enterprises

Jiaduobao Group

Market Size Split by Type

Carbonates

Dilutables

Bottled Water

Fruit Juice

Still & Juice Drinks

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349217-global-soft-drinks-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soft Drinks Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Soft Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbonates

1.4.3 Dilutables

1.4.4 Bottled Water

1.4.5 Fruit Juice

1.4.6 Still & Juice Drinks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Soft Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Convenience Store

1.5.4 Online Stores

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Soft Drinks Market Size

2.1.1 Global Soft Drinks Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Soft Drinks Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Soft Drinks Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Soft Drinks Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Soft Drinks Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Coca-Cola

11.1.1 Coca-Cola Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.1.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 PepsiCo

11.2.1 PepsiCo Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.2.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.3.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Suntory

11.4.1 Suntory Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.4.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Danone

11.5.1 Danone Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.5.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Dr Pepper Snapple

11.6.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.6.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Red Bull

11.7.1 Red Bull Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.7.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Asahi Soft Drinks

11.8.1 Asahi Soft Drinks Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.8.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Kirin

11.9.1 Kirin Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.9.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Otsuka Holdings

11.10.1 Otsuka Holdings Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Soft Drinks

11.10.4 Soft Drinks Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Unilever Group

11.12 Arizona Beverage

11.13 B Natural

11.14 POM Wonderful

11.15 Highland Spring

11.16 Ito En

11.17 Britvic

11.18 Innocent Drinks

11.19 A.G. Barr

11.20 Rasna

11.21 Parle Agro

11.22 Bisleri International

11.23 Bottlegreen Drinks

11.24 Epicurex

11.25 F&N Foods

11.26 Ting Hsin International Group

11.27 Hangzhou Wahaha Group

11.28 Nongfu Spring

11.29 Uni-President Enterprises

11.30 Jiaduobao Group

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349217-global-soft-drinks-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)