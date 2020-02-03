Soft Drinks Global 2019 Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Soft Drinks Market

Description

Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources.

Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic.

Scope of the Report:

The global soft drink industry’s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.

The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.

Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.



This report focuses on the Soft Drinks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Suntory

Danone

Dr Pepper Snapple

Red Bull

Asahi Soft Drinks

Kirin

Otsuka Holdings

Unilever Group

Arizona Beverage

B Natural

POM Wonderful

Highland Spring

Ito En

Britvic

Innocent Drinks

A.G. Barr

Rasna

Parle Agro

Bisleri International

Bottlegreen Drinks

Epicurex

F&N Foods

Ting Hsin International Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Nongfu Spring

Uni-President Enterprises

Jiaduobao Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbonates

Dilutables

Bottled Water

Fruit Juice

Still & Juice Drinks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

