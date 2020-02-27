Soft Drink Ingredients Market Insights on Trends, Drivers and Opportunities until the End of 2028

Rising urbanizations in emerging economies has bolstered the food & beverage industry consequently pushing demand growth for Soft Drink Ingredients as well. There is a visible change in the eating and drinking habits of consumers. Changing lifestyle of consumers, especially the millennial generation, is inducing drinking habits to a greater extent. The global per capita soft drink consumption is almost rising in line with the global GDP growth, the same trend has been observed in the Soft Drink Ingredients Market as well. Other factors driving the market growth for Soft Drink Ingredients is the expansion activities pertaining to soft drinks globally. Coca-Cola, a major soft drink manufacturer globally has been expanding its market position in the emerging African countries with new capacity additions.

Carbonated water along with flavoring and sweetening agents are the most important key Soft Drink Ingredients. Sweetening agents may be that of sugar, fruit pulp or juice, artificial or natural sweeteners, or corn-starch syrups. Based on type of the soft drink, Soft Drink Ingredients such as coloring agents and preservatives may be added accordingly. The soft drink industry is the most dynamic industry under food & beverages, with consumers continually looking for new flavors, tastes and forms of soft drinks, leaving Soft Drink Ingredients manufacturers constantly looking towards innovation.

Similarly, domestic soft drink manufacturers either expanding their manufacturing capabilities. Most of these manufacturers being backward integrated, has led to an increase in capacities of their respective Soft Drink Ingredients as well. Though natural soft drink ingredients and synthetic soft drink ingredients have been accounting for near about same market shares, synthetic Ingredients are projected to register higher growth in the short term forecast. Although consumer preference towards natural ingredients and health consciousness may push demand growth for natural soft drink ingredients in the long-term forecast. Also, rising obesity and health issues due to soft drinks has been a restraining factor for the demand of Soft Drink Ingredients

The global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of nature, end-use industry and region.

Based on the soft drink ingredient type, the market is segmented as:

Carbonated Water

Sweeteners

Acids

Emulsions

Colors & Flavorings

Fruit/Fruit Juice

Preservatives

Anti-oxidants & Others

Based on the origin, the global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic / artificial

Based on region, the global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Based on origin, synthetic ingredients are estimated to account for a major share of the global Soft Drink Ingredients market over the forecast period owing to its versatility properties and characteristics. The market demand for synthetic Soft Drink Ingredients is forecast to register higher growth as compared to the natural Soft Drink Ingredients.

Based on region, the global Soft Drink Ingredients market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. US, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Japan and GCC countries together account for a foremost percent of the global Soft Drink Ingredients market. Europe, East Asia and South Asia are estimated to be the key growth driving countries in the Soft Drink Ingredients market. The regions are anticipated to register growth rates averaging in and around the global average on the back of India and China. Moreover, Europe is projected to showcase impressive growth in the global Soft Drink Ingredients market in the mid-term forecast. Middle East & Africa and Latin America together account for around 12-15% of the market in terms of demand and are projected to witness a growth below than that of the global average.

Prominent players for the global Soft Drink Ingredients market Döhler, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Graham Chemical Corporation, Kanegrade, Cott Corporation are some of the key stakeholders in the Soft Drink Ingredients market. The Soft Drink Ingredients market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Soft Drink Ingredients market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Soft Drink Ingredients market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Soft Drink Ingredients report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Soft Drink Ingredients report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Soft Drink Ingredients report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

