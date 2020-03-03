Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Share, Size, Prominent Players Analysis, Demand and Forecast To 2023

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Report Information by Power Rating (Upto 100 MW, 11-25 MW, 26-50 MW), Application (Grid and Standalone Systems, Space, and Transport & Heavy Machinery), and Region – Forecast till 2023. The Sodium Sulfur Battery Market report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The global Sodium Sulfur Battery Market is expected to grow at a 15.50 % CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Scenario:

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to various applications where these batteries are used and have been an integral part of the entire power generation and distribution system. Some of these application areas include wind power stabilization and energy time shift, solar power stabilization and energy time shift, frequency control and energy time shift, renewable power supply system at off-grid, and high efficiency operation of diesel generator.

Sodium sulfur batteries are made from abundant materials which are generally inexpensive. The typical design of the sodium sulfur battery involves a solid electrolyte membrane between anode and cathode encased in a steel cylinder protected with a chromium and molybdenum interior. Molten sodium at the heart of the cell serves as the anode that donates electrons to the external circuit. The sodium core is encased in a beta-alumina solid electrolyte cylinder which facilitates the movement of Na+ ions to the exterior sulfur electrode which serves as the cathode while preventing the two electrodes from shorting.

Key Players:

NGK Insulators Ltd.,

KEMET Electronics Corporation,

GE Energy Storage,

Eagle Picher Technologies LLC,

Ceramatec Inc.,

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd.,

FIAMM Group, and

POSCO

Segmental Analysis:

The global sodium sulfur battery market has been segmented based on power rating, application, and region.

By Power Rating

Up to 10 MW

11 MW-25 MW

26 MW-50 MW

Above 50 MW

By Application

Grid and Standalone Systems

Space

Transport and Heavy Machinery

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global sodium sulfur battery Market in 2017. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for renewable energy storage system in the residential, commercial, and industrial end-use applications. Moreover, in 2016, Asia-Pacific contributed almost 47% in the global investments towards renewable energy. The increasing investments in the region are driven by many governments in the region who are ramping up their efforts to increase renewable energy in their overall energy mix.

