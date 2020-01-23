Sodium Silicate Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)

The Sodium Silicate Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, import, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, demand, gross margin, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Sodium Silicate report include:

Sodium Silicate market is expected to grow 2.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Analysis:

The Sodium Silicate market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this research. These include breakdowns for the following categories:

China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, , Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, US , Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA.

Competitor Analysis:

Sodium Silicate market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

Albemarle Corporation, BASF SEÂ , Evonik Industries,Rhodia, Ciech Vitrosilicon S.A., Tokuyama Corporation,W.R. Grace & Company, Peroxychem Llc, PPG Industries, PQ Corporation, Oxychem Corporation, Oriental Silicas Corporation (OSC),Orbule Chem Pvt Ltd, Malpro Silica Pvt Ltd, Alumina D.O.O, Alumina D.O.O, Silmaco, KiranÂ Global Chem Ltd., C.Thai ChemicalsÂ Company Ltd., Hindcon, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Ravi Industries Chemical Div..

Sodium Silicate Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Demand In Waste Paper Recycling

– Rising Demand In The Production Of Green Tires

– Increasing Usage In The Construction Sector

– Growing Demand For Cracking Catalysts In The Petrochemical Industry

Restraints

– Substitution Of Powder Detergents By Liquid Detergents

– Substitution By Better Buffer Chemicals

Opportunities

– Development Of Degradable Sodium Silicate Composites For Low-Dose Drug Delivery Systems

