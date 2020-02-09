Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market To Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2020

Sodium reduction is reduction of salt content from the food products. Sodium reduction ingredients are used for reducing salt content from the food products either by replacing the salt from the food or partially reducing the excess salt from the food products. Sodium reducing ingredients plays vital role in food additives industry. Sodium is an essential nutrient that our body requires for proper functioning. However, excess amount of sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension). High blood pressure can lead to stokes, heart and kidney diseases. According to Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) governments people in Canada eat more than required amount of sodium, almost double than what our body requires. Average sodium requirement of the body for proper functioning is 2300 mg of sodium per day.

On the bases of sodium reducing capacity global sodium reduction ingredients market can be bifurcated into amino acids, mineral salts, yeast and other. Mineral salts have the largest market share for sodium reduction ingredients, and are expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period. Sodium reduction ingredients are majorly applied in the food and beverage industry. Other major applications include dairy, frozen food, bakery and confectionary, meat products, sauces, seasonings and snacks.

North America has the largest market share for sodium reduction ingredients, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Global sodium reduction ingredients market is expected to witness double digit growth in the forecasted period. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecasted period owing to increased domestic consumption of processed food in the U.S. However, European region is expected to witness highest growth in the coming future followed by Asia Pacific.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3397

Increasing demand for health nutrition food products paired with rising consumer awareness about harmful effects of excess sodium intake is driving the global sodium reduction ingredients market. Additionally, government and private company intervention to increase public awareness about the harmful effect of excess sodium intake is also expected to drive the global sodium reduction ingredients market. Also, rising demand for processed food (contain salt more than any other food products) by the customer in the developed and developing region is further expected to increase the demand for sodium reduction ingredients to some extent.

Changing consumer consumption trends towards healthy nutritious food products showing increased product penetration and purchasing power of individual. This is providing opportunity to the market players to invest in this market. Some of the major companies operating in the sodium reduction ingredients market are Cargill Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Cambrian Solutions Inc., Advanced Food Systems Inc., Dupont, Angel Yeast, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Carbery, Innophos Holdings Inc., and Givaudan SA

Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3397