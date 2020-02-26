Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market: Introduction

Sodium Potassium Tartrate also is known as Rochelle salt and is a white crystalline powder and a potassium sodium salt of tartaric acid. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is readily soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol. With a specific gravity of 1.79, Sodium Potassium Tartrate displays double refraction. Sodium Potassium Tartrate exhibits a piezoelectric effect and finds application in many piezoelectric devices. Another key end- use industries and applications of Sodium Potassium Tartrate include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mirrors, metal treatment & electroplating, cigarette paper, and its use as a laboratory reagent. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is included in the list of food additives under code E-337. In the food industry, Sodium Potassium Tartrate is used as a food additive and a preservative. It is used in the making of pectin and as a preservative in jellies. In the pharmaceutical industry, Sodium Potassium Tartrate is used in the form of Seidlitz powders as a mild purgative. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is also a vital ingredient of Fehling’s Solution and a ferroelectric crystal often used as a component of Fenton’s reagent.

Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market is the growing utilization of Sodium Potassium Tartrate in food & beverages. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is used in the production of pectin and along with its use as a preservative in jams & jellies. The growing demand for bakery and confectionary products facilitates the market growth of Sodium Potassium Tartrate which is forecast to register a moderate growth of over 4% during the long term forecast. Rising health consciousness among millennials is expected to be a key demand growth driver of the global fruit spreads and jellies market. Furthermore, the ability of Sodium Potassium Tartrate to exhibit piezoelectric effect drives its demand in microphones and earphones. It has been seen that the microphones with Sodium Potassium Tartrate salt incorporation not only offers high impedance but also offers higher outputs when compared to their other counter-parts.

Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market: Segmentation

The global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market is segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and region.

Based on the End-use, the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market is segmented as:

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Metal processing & electroplating

Microelectronics & Piezoelectric devices

Cigarette papers

Laboratory reagent

Others

Based on region, the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

The application of Sodium Potassium Tartrate in food & beverages, pharmaceutical and piezoelectric devices is estimated to account for over 40% of the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market over the forecast period owing to its versatility and wide scale applications.

Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. US, Germany, France, China, India, Japan and GCC countries together account for a foremost percent of the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market. Europe, East Asia and South Asia are estimated to be the key growth driving countries in the Sodium Potassium Tartrate market. The regions are anticipated to register growth rates averaging in and around the global average on the back of India and China. Moreover, Europe is projected to showcase impressive growth in the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market in the mi-term forecast. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a mere single digit market share in terms of demand and are projected to witness a growth below than that of the global average.

Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Sodium Potassium Tartrate market Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló, S.L., Hach, TartricMed – Distillerie des Costières, Novarina SRL, PAHI, S.L., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., L. S. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are some of the key stakeholders in the Sodium Potassium Tartrate market. The Sodium Potassium Tartrate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Sodium Potassium Tartrate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Sodium Potassium Tartrate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

