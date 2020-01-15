Sodium Metabisulfite Market : 2018 Global Opportunities, Share, Key Players, Size,Competitive Analysis And Regional Forecast To 2023

Sodium Metabisulfite Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Sodium Metabisulfite Market.
Sodium metabisulphite, popularly known as Disodium or Sodium pyrosulphite, is predominantly used as a food additive and reducing agent. The characteristic solubility in water and glycerine makes Sodium metabisulphite an ideal candidate for various industrial applications.
The global Sodium Metabisulfite market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Non-food Grade
Food Grade
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Pharmaceutical
Water treatment
Paper and pulp industry
Photographic and film industry
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
BASF
Dow Chemical
Solvay
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd
Ultramarines India (P) Ltd
Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd
Regions Covered in Sodium Metabisulfite Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
