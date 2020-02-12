Sodium Lactate Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Sodium Lactate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Sodium lactate is a fluid salt that is naturally derived from the nature of fermentation of sugars which originates in beets and corns, living organisms naturally produces sodium lactate as a by-product of glycolysis, sodium lactate is also known as lactic acid sodium salt which tastes mild saline. It has a high water holding capacity and Sodium lactate is used as a preservative which inhibits growth of bacteria. Sodium lactate is used in soaps to produce hard bar soaps that lasts long in the shower and it even provides moisture as sodium lactate is a salt, which is a natural humectant. Sodium lactate is naturally available in liquid form but is also manufactured in powder form. Sodium lactate does not only act as a preservative but it is also an acidity regulator and a bulking agent in food and beverage and other products. Other than soaps sodium lactate is also used in shampoos because of its moisturizing and humectant properties. Sodium lactates are available in injection form which is a sterilized, concentrated solution of sodium lactate in water. The sodium lactate in injection form contains no antimicrobial agent, bacteriostat or added buffer. Sodium lactate should be used carefully in patients with congestive heart failure, any other severe renal insufficiency.

Global Sodium Lactate Market: Market Dynamics

Sodium lactate market is driven by food and beverage industry as it is used as a preservative in food products, it is also used as bulking agent in many products. In healthcare industry it is given as intravenously as a source of bicarbonate for regulating or preventing mild to adequate metabolic acidosis in patients with limited oral ingestion whose oxidative processes are not seriously impaired, sodium lactate is an important purpose of providing raw materials for subsequent regeneration of bicarbonates and is a source of bicarbonates when normal production and utilization of lactic acid is not impaired as a result of disordered lactate metabolism. The factors restraining the sodium lactate market is the side effects related to sodium lactate, it can cause fluid or solute overloading resulting in dilution of other serum electrolyte concentration, congested states, over hydration, pulmonary edema. In some patients sodium lactate can cause wheezing, chest pain. Inability to focus, cramps in muscles, swelling of face or throat, tremors. Large intake of sodium lactate may even increase blood pressure.

Global Sodium Lactate Market: Market segmentation

On the basis of end user industry type, the global sodium lactate market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals industry

Cosmetic and personal care

Food industry

Beverage industry

Healthcare

On the basis of product type, the global sodium lactate market is segmented into:

Liquid form

Powder form

On the basis of application, the global sodium lactate market is segmented into:

Bulking agent

Antioxidant

Moisturizers and Humectants

Emulsifier

Acidity regulator

Ph. Regulator

Flavor enhancer

Global Sodium Lactate Market: segmentation overview

Pharmaceutical industry has higher rate of usage of sodium lactate in food products followed by food and beverage industry. It is mostly manufactures in the liquid form and is used as a preservative or a moisturizing agent.

Global Sodium Lactate Market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, the global sodium lactate market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, it is used as a preservative in North America the growth for sodium lactate market is at a higher rate in North America region followed by Western Europe and Asia-pacific. Overall the market for sodium lactate is expected to grow at a faster rate and will have a positive growth owing to the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry.

Global Sodium Lactate market players

Some of the market players identified in the global sodium lactate market includes:

MP Biomedicals, LLC

Labseeker

Phion Ltd

Aurora Fine Chemicals

abcr GmbH

Glentham Life Sciences Ltd.

CambridgeChem

IS Chemical Technology

AK Scientific, Inc. (AKSCI)

1717 CheMall Corporation

Finetech Industry Limited

King Scientific

TCI AMERICA

AN PharmaTech

