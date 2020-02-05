Sodium Coco Sulphate Market 2021: Top Key Players Dow Chemicals Ltd., Krishna Chemicals Mfg.

Sodium coco sulphate (SCS) is a surfactant and is derived from coconut oil. It is a mild cleanser that boosts bubbles and is readily accepted by consumers. Before companies came up with this new surfactant, sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) was most popularly used in shampoos, conditioners, toothpastes etc. It caused irritation to skin as it had a small molecular mass, which enabled them to penetrate the skin and affect living cells under the surface. Petroleum oil was used in the manufacture of these sulphates. Sodium coco sulphate is considered to be a much safer alternative as it is derived from a mixture of fatty acids available in coconuts, hence the word ‘coco’ has been linked to its name.

Sodium coco sulphate is a safer alternative to sodium lauryl sulphate. Due to its mild, non-irritating and easily degradable properties, it is considered to be eco-friendly and much more user friendly as compared to sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS). SLS on the other hand belongs to a class of medium and strong surfactants known as alkyl sulphates. This group of chemicals exhibits strong cleansing power, very low production cost and high foam production among others advantages, thus giving them high market advantage but cause enough skin irritation to consumers and hence are being replaced widely by sodium coco sulphate. Sodium coco sulphate is manufactured using fatty acids derived from coconuts and hence are globally approved as they are less harmful to skin. A few consumers and critics still live with the false notion that this product is similar to SLS but are being proved wrong by scientists and chemical experts. This growing awareness is expected to further boost the market for SCS in the coming years.

SLS is derived from petroleum oil and SCS from natural resources and thus eco-friendly. Initially, various companies tried to find a more skin-conducive alternative for SLS and achieved this by putting it through a process called ethoxylation. This success was however shortlived as the process left behind two carcinogenic products namely ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane as the bi-products. This gave rise to the demand for more eco-friendly and SLS-free substitutes. Both these products function as surfactants but that is where their similarity ends. Overall sodium coco sulphate is a great alternative to SLS. The market for this surfactant is expected to rise over the next few years.

The largest demand market for SLS is the U.S., however due to the products environment and health issues, its market demand is decreasing and the market for sodium coco sulphate, as a safer alternative is increasing and is expected to rise substantially over the next few years. Due to stringent regulations involved with the manufacture of skin-related chemicals, the demand for this product is considerably lesser in Europe. However, once the product is proven to be environment friendly in Europe, the market is expected to rise by a huge margin. The market for SLS in the Rest of the World segment is considerably high at present, and market for sodium coco sulphate, which is a safer option, is expected to grow in the next few years and the SLS market is likely to decline.

Some of the largest manufacturers of this product include Dow Chemicals Ltd., Krishna Chemicals Mfg., P K Chem Industries Ltd. among others. The biggest suppliers of this product include Chem Tech a chemical company, Tempo Koda Care and Acme-Hardesty among other global suppliers and distributor.

