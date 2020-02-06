Sodium Borosilicate Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2018-2025

Sodium borosilicate is a glass material consisting of sodium, silica, and boron trioxide and is commonly used as laboratory glassware. Sodium borosilicate is resistant to thermal shock and has high melting point. The boric oxide content in sodium borosilicate affects the glass properties in a particular way. The density of sodium borosilicate is less due to the lower atomic mass of the boron atom. Sodium borosilicate finds application in the glass industry, electronics, optics, and cookware due to its significant mechanical, thermal, electrical, optical, chemical, and viscous properties.

The main factor which drives the sodium borosilicate market is the growing research and development sector in which laboratory experiments are done using sodium borosilicate glassware. The use of sodium borosilicate in scientific lenses is also creating a positive impact on the growth of the market. The growing demand for photovoltaic modules and solar collectors also positively impacts the global sodium borosilicate market. Another driver of sodium borosilicate is the construction sector due to the increasing application of glasses for special components. Rising demand from the packaging industry is positively influencing the sodium borosilicate market. The demand for energy efficient glass production techniques plays a significant role in enhancing the market. Recent advancements in the automotive industry also provides an opportunity to the sodium borosilicate market to grow further.

In terms of application, the sodium borosilicate market is segmented as glass, health and science, electronics, cookware, and optics. Glass industry in which sodium borosilicate is mainly used is sub segmented as flat glass, container glass, continuous filament glass fiber, domestic glass, and special glasses. On the basis of raw materials used, sodium borosilicate can be segmented as formers which are used as the main ingredients which are crystalline in nature, fluxes which are used to lower the temperature, and stabilisers which prevent sodium borosilicate glass from breaking or falling apart. Batching process and forming process is the segmentation in terms of manufacturing processes. In the batching process, raw materials are pulverized and granulated to uniform particle size and stored in batch towers. In the forming process, glass acquires a particular shape with the help of machines that can blow, press, and roll.

The global sodium borosilicate market has witnessed decent growth in 2015 and this is expected to continue during the forecast period (2016-2024). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the major player due to the growing research and development activity in the country. North America and Europe are the significant players in the sodium borosilicate market due to the rising demand from research and development and technical advancements. Middle East and Latin America are growing markets for sodium borosilicate owing to recent technical developments in these regions.