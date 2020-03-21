Sodium Bicarbonate Global Market Trends, Development, Demand, Top Companies Players, Share, Size by 2023

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Overview:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR’s) projection, the global market for sodium bicarbonate will expand at a CAGR of 4.85%. Sodium bicarbonate is a common industrial ingredient used in food processing, feed processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. Sodium bicarbonate has a strong pedigree in animal feed and F&B sectors.

The F&B sector accounts for a significant amount of the global sodium bicarbonate demand that is currently present. It is added in processed food such as ready-to-eat cakes as chemical leavening agent cleaning agent, odor absorbent, etc. For processed food items, it’s important that they remain fresh and preserved for longer duration, which is usually attained by using various types of food grade preservatives including sodium bicarbonate.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Key Players:

Tata Chemical Ltd.,

Solvay, Sisecam Group,

Tosoh Corporation,

Novacap,

KAZAN SODA ELEKTRIK,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

Bashkir Soda Company,

CIECH Group,

NATURAL SODA LLC,

AGC Inc.

are some of the leading companies mentioned in MRFR’s report.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Regional Analysis:

The market has been covered across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MAE). APAC has emerged as the major investment destination for market players in recent year, the region currently holds a dominant position in the global sodium bicarbonate market.

The market is projected to soar at 5.56% CAGR. Rapid industrialization and expansion of industries such as animal feed and F&B can be linked with the rising stature of APAC’s sodium bicarbonate industry.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segments Analysis:

The report includes a thorough segmental analysis of the market based on grade, end-user and region. Based on grade, the market has been segmented into food, pharmaceutical, feed and technical. The feed grade segment is expected to remain highly profitable in 2018 and beyond. The segment commanded over 45% share of the market and is likely to witness stable growth during the assessment period.

Today, a significant number of the animal nutrition products have sodium bicarbonate as a key ingredient. The food grade segment is also expected to witness a strong growth over 2023. Increased demand for baking soda and rising consumption of bakery items are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the segment.

