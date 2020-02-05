Socks Market – Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Socks are commodity products. However, in recent years with the advent of luxury socks and socks for specific application, socks have transformed from commodity items to fashion pieces. Owing to the transformation of this traditional item into a luxury product, the growth of the socks market outpaces the overall growth of the apparel industry. Almost 50% of the men use socks every day. Hence, the robust growth of the men’s apparel industry is expected to be the major driver of the socks industry during the forecast period.

The growth of the socks market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the retail network in developing economies primarily China, Brazil, and India. Increasing population and disposable income in these regions is expected to further drive the retail sector, which in turn is increasing the demand for socks. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share for socks. North America and Europe also contributed a considerable market share; however, growth in these regions is stagnant or has reached a stage of maturity, especially in Europe.

Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to have better growth potential during the forecast period due to the rise in population, GDP, and favorable government policies to boost the growth of the organized sector in these regions. The major opportunities for the global socks market lies in the improved fashion trends powered by rising income. Application specific customization of socks is creating new opportunities in the market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9470

In 2016, Asia Pacific led the socks market and the region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. High demand for socks in this region is attributed to the large population and increasing population growth. Moreover, rising number of retail outlets in the region especially in economies such as China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore are expected to further boost the sales of socks.

However, Europe, the fashion power house of the world is expected to lose considerable market share. Declining industrial growth and disposable income fueled by slow economic growth is projected to affect the overall apparel industry. Socks market in North America is expected to witness steady growth, whereas developing economies especially Brazil in South America and GCC countries across MEA are expected to drive demand for socks, and hence driving the global socks market.