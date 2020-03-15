WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Social VR Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
Technical innovations like Cloud, Analytics, Social Media, and Mobility are transforming the internal infrastructure of enterprises. Leading sectors like healthcare, aerospace and defense, BFSI, and transportation and logistics experience a high rate of adoption of information and communication technology that is driving its growth. Information and communication hold potential opportunities for investment. The need for new product launches, technological updates demanding modification is already existing systems, and high per capita income of certain countries are leveraging the growth of the industry and telecommunication industry. The integration of the information and communication technology in any business model and value chain is allowing customers an enhanced experience of their services.
The making of the web has carried with it a large number of social stages that enable individuals to share for all intents and purposes anything, and Social VR can possibly alter online cooperations.
In 2018, the worldwide Social VR market size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report centers around the worldwide Social VR status, future estimate, development opportunity, key market and key players. The investigation goals are to introduce the Social VR advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Southeast Asia.
The key players covered in this study
Altspace VR
High Fidelity
Padraft
WearVR
Vrideo
Emergent VR
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sightseeing and Chatting Type
Interactive Games
Interactive Music and Movie Type
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Men
Women
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
