Social TV Global Market 2018: Key Players – Spredfast, Sprinklr, Telescope, Flowics, SentabTV

Description
This report focuses on the global Social TV status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social TV development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Spredfast
Sprinklr
Telescope
Flowics
SentabTV
Snipperwall
Talkwalker Inc.
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Sports
News
TV Shows
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social TV are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Social TV Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Social TV Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Sports
1.5.3 News
1.5.4 TV Shows
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Social TV Market Size
2.2 Social TV Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Social TV Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Social TV Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Spredfast
12.1.1 Spredfast Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Social TV Introduction
12.1.4 Spredfast Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Spredfast Recent Development
12.2 Sprinklr
12.2.1 Sprinklr Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Social TV Introduction
12.2.4 Sprinklr Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sprinklr Recent Development
12.3 Telescope
12.3.1 Telescope Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Social TV Introduction
12.3.4 Telescope Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Telescope Recent Development
12.4 Flowics
12.4.1 Flowics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Social TV Introduction
12.4.4 Flowics Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Flowics Recent Development
12.5 SentabTV
12.5.1 SentabTV Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Social TV Introduction
12.5.4 SentabTV Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SentabTV Recent Development
12.6 Snipperwall
12.6.1 Snipperwall Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Social TV Introduction
12.6.4 Snipperwall Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Snipperwall Recent Development
12.7 Talkwalker Inc.
12.7.1 Talkwalker Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Social TV Introduction
12.7.4 Talkwalker Inc. Revenue in Social TV Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Talkwalker Inc. Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…
