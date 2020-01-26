Social Purchasing Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Social Purchasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Purchasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kupivip

Living Social

Milyoni

Moontoast

Payvment

Ecwid

Ghigg

Groupon

Beachmint

3dcart

8th Bridge

Adgregate Markets

Privalia

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3611411-global-social-purchasing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advertising/SEO

Consulting Companies

Software Provider

Social Commerce Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Food & Beverages

Retail & Clothing

Travel

Other End User Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3611411-global-social-purchasing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Social Purchasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Advertising/SEO

1.4.3 Consulting Companies

1.4.4 Software Provider

1.4.5 Social Commerce Platform

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Purchasing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Food & Beverages

1.5.4 Retail & Clothing

1.5.5 Travel

1.5.6 Other End User Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kupivip

12.1.1 Kupivip Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.1.4 Kupivip Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Kupivip Recent Development

12.2 Living Social

12.2.1 Living Social Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.2.4 Living Social Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Living Social Recent Development

12.3 Milyoni

12.3.1 Milyoni Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.3.4 Milyoni Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Milyoni Recent Development

12.4 Moontoast

12.4.1 Moontoast Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.4.4 Moontoast Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Moontoast Recent Development

12.5 Payvment

12.5.1 Payvment Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.5.4 Payvment Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Payvment Recent Development

12.6 Ecwid

12.6.1 Ecwid Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.6.4 Ecwid Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Ecwid Recent Development

12.7 Ghigg

12.7.1 Ghigg Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.7.4 Ghigg Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ghigg Recent Development

12.8 Groupon

12.8.1 Groupon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Social Purchasing Introduction

12.8.4 Groupon Revenue in Social Purchasing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Groupon Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)