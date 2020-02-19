Social Media Monitoring Tools Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Social Media Monitoring Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Social Media Monitoring Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Social Media Monitoring Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Social Media Monitoring Tools is a software equipped with various functionalities for tracking, listening, and gathering relevant content across various social media networks.
Increasing investments on digital advertising, rising dependency on social media advertising tools to reach customers, increasing focus on understanding customer preference on particular products, and growing trend on delivering personalized content based on current trends accelerates the growth of global Social Media Monitoring Tools market.
In 2018, the global Social Media Monitoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Social Media Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Oracle
Lithium Technologies
Hootsuite
Sysomos
Union Metrics
Klout
BuzzSumo
Webtrends
Zoho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software Platform
Professional Service
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail & Consumer Goods
Education
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunication
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Media Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Media Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software Platform
1.4.3 Professional Service
1.4.4 Managed Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail & Consumer Goods
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Telecommunication
1.5.7 Travel & Hospitality
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size
2.2 Social Media Monitoring Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Salesforce
12.1.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Salesforce Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Lithium Technologies
12.3.1 Lithium Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Lithium Technologies Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lithium Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Hootsuite
12.4.1 Hootsuite Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.4.4 Hootsuite Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hootsuite Recent Development
12.5 Sysomos
12.5.1 Sysomos Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.5.4 Sysomos Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sysomos Recent Development
12.6 Union Metrics
12.6.1 Union Metrics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.6.4 Union Metrics Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Union Metrics Recent Development
12.7 Klout
12.7.1 Klout Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.7.4 Klout Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Klout Recent Development
12.8 BuzzSumo
12.8.1 BuzzSumo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.8.4 BuzzSumo Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 BuzzSumo Recent Development
12.9 Webtrends
12.9.1 Webtrends Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.9.4 Webtrends Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Webtrends Recent Development
12.10 Zoho
12.10.1 Zoho Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction
12.10.4 Zoho Revenue in Social Media Monitoring Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Zoho Recent Development
