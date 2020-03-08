Social Media Advertising Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Application and Growth- Analysis to 2025

Social media targeting is a group of terms that are used to describe forms of online advertising that focus on social networking services. One of the major benefits of this type of advertising is that advertisers can take advantage of the users’ demographic information and target their ads appropriately.
Social media targeting combines current targeting options (such as geotargeting, behavioral targeting, socio-psychographic targeting, etc.), to make detailed target group identification possible. With social media targeting, advertisements are distributed to users based on information gathered from target group profiles.
In 2018, the global Social Media Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Social Media Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962498-global-social-media-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet
Facebook
Baidu
Yahoo! Inc
Microsoft
Alibaba
Tencent
Twitter
Aol(Verizon Communications)
eBay
Linkedin
Amazon
IAC
Soho
Pandora
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search Ads
Mobile Ads
Banner Ads
Classified Ads
Digital Video Ads
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Automotive
Entertainment
Financial Services
Telecom
Consumer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962498-global-social-media-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Social Media Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Search Ads
1.4.3 Mobile Ads
1.4.4 Banner Ads
1.4.5 Classified Ads
1.4.6 Digital Video Ads
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Social Media Advertising Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Entertainment
1.5.5 Financial Services
1.5.6 Telecom
1.5.7 Consumer Goods
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Social Media Advertising Market Size
2.2 Social Media Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Social Media Advertising Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Social Media Advertising Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……….
Social Media Advertising Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Application and Growth- Analysis to 2025
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alphabet
12.1.1 Alphabet Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development
12.2 Facebook
12.2.1 Facebook Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Facebook Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.3 Baidu
12.3.1 Baidu Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Baidu Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.4 Yahoo! Inc
12.4.1 Yahoo! Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Yahoo! Inc Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Yahoo! Inc Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Alibaba
12.6.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.6.4 Alibaba Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.7 Tencent
12.7.1 Tencent Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.7.4 Tencent Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.8 Twitter
12.8.1 Twitter Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Social Media Advertising Introduction
12.8.4 Twitter Revenue in Social Media Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Twitter Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com