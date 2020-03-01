Social Media Advertising 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Social Media Advertising Market 2019

Social media targeting is a group of terms that are used to describe forms of online advertising that focus on social networking services. One of the major benefits of this type of advertising is that advertisers can take advantage of the users’ demographic information and target their ads appropriately.

Social media targeting combines current targeting options (such as geotargeting, behavioral targeting, socio-psychographic targeting, etc.), to make detailed target group identification possible. With social media targeting, advertisements are distributed to users based on information gathered from target group profiles.

In 2018, the global Social Media Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Media Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Banner Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

