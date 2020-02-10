Social CRM Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 38.1% and Forecast to 2021

Social CRM is an evolution of CRM, which uses social media services, techniques, and technology to enable organizations engage with their target customers. It is a business strategy, supported by technology platform, business processes, and social network, which helps to engage customers in a collaborative manner to provide mutual benefits to both parties. Social CRM has various applications including marketing, sales, customer services, social engagement with prospective customers, and social support to customers.
The analysts forecast the Global Social CRM Software market to grow at a CAGR of 38.1 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Social CRM Software market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from CRM software, social CRM software, solutions, tools, applications, services, support, and maintenance.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38445-global-social-customer-relationship-management-crm-software-market-2015-2019
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major four vendors in the market. It provides a geographical segmentation of the market for 2014 and presents the details of the major drivers, challenges, and trends in the market. It also provides segmentations based on category, applications, and end-users in the market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Jive Software
• Lithium Technologies
• Oracle
• Salesforce.com
Other Prominent Vendors
• Artesian Solutions
• Attensity Group
• Bazaarvoice
• Demand Media
• Kana Software
• QuestBack
• Visible Technologies
Market Driver
• Increased Demand from SME Sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Integration Issues with Other Applications
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Emergence of Social Network across Organizations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38445-global-social-customer-relationship-management-crm-software-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Transition of CRM to Social CRM
06.3 Social CRM Classification
06.4 Market Size and Forecast
06.5 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by End-users
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Social CRM Software Market Segmentation by Geography 2014-2019
09. Key Leading Countries
09.1 US
09.2 UK
09.3 China
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.2 Major Vendors
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Jive Software
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.6 Business Strategy
18.1.7 Recent Developments
18.1.8 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Lithium Technologies
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Key Products and Services
18.2.4 Geographical Presence
18.2.5 Recent Developments
18.2.6 SWOT Analysis
18.3 Oracle
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.6 Business Strategy
18.3.7 Recent Developments
18.3.8 SWOT Analysis
18.4 Salesforce.com
18.4.1 Key Facts
18.4.2 Business Overview
18.4.3 Business Segmentation
18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.4.6 Business Strategy
18.4.7 Recent Developments
18.4.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued