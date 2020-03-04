Social Business Intelligence 2019 Global Market Key Players – IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve – Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on the global Social Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems

Attensity Group

Beevolve

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Evolve24

Google

HP

Kapow Software/ Kofax

Lithium Technologies

NetBase Solutions

Radian6/Salesforce

Sysomos

Cision

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Social Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.5.4 Government Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Social Business Intelligence Market Size

2.2 Social Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Social Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Social Business Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Social Business Intelligence Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Social Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Social Business Intelligence Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Social Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Social Business Intelligence Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Social Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 SAS Institute

12.4.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Social Business Intelligence Introduction

12.4.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Social Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.5 Adobe Systems

12.5.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Social Business Intelligence Introduction

12.5.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Social Business Intelligence Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

Continued…….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

