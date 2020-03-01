Soaring Demand Drives Veterinary Wound Sprays Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2018 to 2028

The veterinary wound spray market is expected to witness significant growth on the back of growing pet ownerships coupled with increasing pet wounds across the globe. The demand for veterinary wound spray is likely to grow in the emerging economies owing to rising pet ownerships. For instance, according to IIPTF (India International Pet Trade Fair) around 600,000 pets are adopted in India annually. In addition, the veterinary wound spray market continues to remain influenced with a combination of industry-specific and macroeconomic aspects such as economic stability, GDP per capita and growing purchasing power parity across nations.

Manufacturers of veterinary wound spray are focused on innovating their products by enhancing the effectiveness of veterinary wound spray formulations. Stress on natural veterinary wound spray has been witnessed in the veterinary wound spray market, which is expected to gain significant traction on the back of rising organic trend. For instance, Indian Immunologicals has launched first herbal Zuspray, a veterinary wound spray that can heal various wound types.

Major companies involved in the veterinary wound spray manufacturing are also eyeing to enter the emerging economies owing to higher lucrativeness of Asian countries backed by greater attractiveness, particularly for pharmaceutical sector. This factor remains instrumental in driving production and sales of veterinary wound spray, in turn supporting the growth of the veterinary wound spray market.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=997

There are several techniques to manage a wound among the veterinary animals. Veterinary wound sprays are the first line of treatment to cure open wounds among the veterinary animals. Veterinary wound spray is a handheld bottle that has a knob at the top with opening space for spray. The liquid inside the veterinary wound spray may consist of antibiotics, antiseptics or antifungal. Veterinary wound spray is directly sprayed on the open wound of veterinary animals. Veterinary wound sprays are easy to apply on the open wound of veterinary animals and they have a long-lasting effect. Dressing is done over the open wound after applying the veterinary wound spray to cure the wound as early as possible. Veterinary wound sprays are painless when applied, therefore, they are mostly preferred as the first line of treatment by the veterinary doctors. Veterinary wound spray is applied to various types of wounds such as cuts, abrasions, bacterial infections, burns, dermatitis, superficial wounds, and skin rashes, scratches or rain rots. Veterinary wound sprays have the long-lasting effect on various microbes such as gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, protozoa, ringworm and some viruses. Generally, veterinary doctors prefer applying 3-4 sprays directly onto affected area twice daily as needed.

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing consumer spending on veterinary care for the companion as well as livestock animals is the primary factor driving the growth of veterinary wound spray market. Moreover, growing pet adoption in Latin America and Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the growth of veterinary wound sprays market over the forecast period. Pet owners prefer healthy life for their pets and they also take care of any injury to them, which is expected to drive the demand for veterinary wound sprays in the near future. However, affordability is a major challenge for the growth of the veterinary wound sprays market. The lack of availability of veterinary doctors in low-income countries is also expected to hamper the growth of the veterinary wound spray market over the forecast period.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=997

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global veterinary wound sprays market can be segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented as:

Wetting Agents

Antiseptics

Moisturizers

Others

Based on animal type, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented as:

Canine

Feline

Bovine

Craps

Poultry

Equine

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

E-commerce

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Overview

The veterinary wound sprays is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing to increasing pet adoption throughout the globe. According to the American Hospital Association, 80% of pet owners treat their pets as a member of the family, which has increased the overall spending on veterinary care. By product type, the antiseptic segment is expected to gain maximum market share in the global veterinary wound sprays market as veterinary doctors mostly prescribe antiseptic sprays to treat open wounds. By animal type, canine and feline segment collectively are expected to gain maximum market share in the veterinary wound spray market. Among all the end users, e-commerce is the fast-growing segment in the global veterinary wound sprays market owing to the increased adoption of online shopping.

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum market share in terms of revenue owing to increased veterinary care spending. North America is followed by Western Europe and Latin America due to increased pet adoption in these regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at faster rate than the other regions due to rising pet adoption. Middle East and Africa is expected show delayed growth due to lack of availability of veterinary doctors in the region.

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global veterinary wound sprays market are Innovacyn, Inc., Fauna Care LLC, EquiSilver LLC, Biomir Venture LLP, Zoetis, Inc, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Neogen Corporation, Bayer AG, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/997/veterinary-wound-sprays-market