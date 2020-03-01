Soaring Demand Drives Veterinary Skin Care Products Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2018 to 2028

Dermatological problems are the most common type of medical conditions in animals. Veterinary skin problems (such as chewing or biting oneself excessively, persistent licking, scabs, loss of hair, skin color or texture change) need veterinary skin care to limit the chances of spreading it. Veterinary skin problems may have several causes such as allergies, fleas and fungal infection. Atopic dermatitis is a common cause of itching in animals.Dermatological problems tend to spread rapidly and hence, often require urgent veterinary skin care. The veterinary skin care product market has dramatically changed over the last few decades due to the shift toward urbanization and increasing awareness regarding veterinary skin care.

Veterinary Skin Care Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

The veterinary skin care products market has witnessed a significant surge over the last few decades due to the increasing awareness regarding veterinary care. Increasing urbanization and the rising number of pet animals are expected to contribute to the growth of the veterinary skin care products market. The rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis among animals is also driving the veterinary skin care products market. Increasing awareness regarding veterinary skin disorders, treatment options and various government initiatives to increase farm animal production is further expected to drive the demand for veterinary skin care products. The awareness regarding veterinary skin care products is relatively low in developing countries, but this scenario is gradually changing. The increasing population of companion animals and willingness to pay for their healthcare further drives the veterinary skin care products market. Very often, skin problems are a key reason for the low productivity of farm animals and the changing pattern of skin care is expected to drive the veterinary skin care products market. The manufacturing of innovative products and mergers and acquisitions by various companies also contribute to the market growth. On the other hand, the comparatively low awareness in developing countries and non-availability of veterinary medical professionals in distant locations, coupled with the low adoption of new veterinary care methods, can hamper the veterinary skin care products market growth.

Veterinary Skin Care Products Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global veterinary skin care products market can be segmented on the basis of product type, drug class type, species type, distribution channel type and geography.

Based on product type, the global veterinary skin care products market can be segmented into:

Creams

Ointments

Others

Based on drug class, the global veterinary skin care products market can be segmented into:

Antifungal

Antibiotics

Others

Based on species type, the global veterinary skin care products market can be segmented into:

Cat

Dog

Horse

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global veterinary skin care products market can be segmented into:

Veterinary pharmacy

Veterinary hospitals

Veterinary clinics

Veterinary Skin Care Products Market: Overview

The global veterinary skin care products market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness about available skin treatment options, coupled with the growing prevalence of skin problems such as atopic dermatitis. Various government initiatives aimed at assisting farm animals for better productivity are contributing to the growing use of veterinary skin care products. By product type, ointments and creams segments are expected to dominate the veterinary skin care products market, due to their ease of use. By drug class, the antibiotics segment is expected to dominate the veterinary skin care products market. By species type, the companion animal segment, which comprises dogs and cats, is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth, owing to the higher adoption of veterinary skin care products. Based on distribution channel, veterinary clinics is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the veterinary skin care products market. The veterinary skin care products industry is largely driven by mergers and acquisitions for better product lines.

Veterinary Skin Care Products Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to be the most lucrative veterinary skin care products market due to the various government initiatives and high awareness about veterinary treatment options in the region. The Europe veterinary skin care products market is expected to closely trail the North America veterinary skin care products market. Asia-Pacific is regarded as an upcoming veterinary skin care products market, attributing to the growing awareness. The Middle East & Africa remains the least lucrative veterinary skin care products market due to the lowest adoption of products and low awareness.

Veterinary Skin Care Products Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in the veterinary skin care products market include Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Crunchbase Inc. (Novartis Animal Health), Virbac, Bayer AG, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Zoetis and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

