Soap Colorant Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

Research Methodology
The soap colorant market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
Key Market Insights
Soap colorants are widely used in bar soaps, liquid soaps, shampoo, and conditioner. The market for water-soluble base soaps is increasing as they keep the skin hydrated and maintain the balance not letting it become oily. Oil-based soaps are also increasing as they provide various nutrients to the skin and maintain the dryness level. Liquid soaps are proliferating owing to the convenient packaging and the hygiene factors as they prevent the transfer of germs through usage.
Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest soap colorant market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in personal care manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the soap colorants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the soap colorant market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, Neelikon, and Clariant.
Types:
o Oil-based
o Water-based
Applications:
o Bar Soap
o Liquid Soap
o Shampoo & Conditioner
o Others
Geography:
o Asia Pacific
o North America
o Europe
o Rest of the World
