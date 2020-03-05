SNOW SPORTS APPAREL MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Snow Sports Apparel Industry
This report studies the global market size of Snow Sports Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Snow Sports Apparel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Snow Sports Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Snow Sports Apparel market size was 1180 million US$ and is forecast to 1370 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Snow Sports Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Snow Sports Apparel refers to the cloth which is worn during the snow sports like ski sport or snowboarding sport, and use performance fabrics.
The Snow Sports Apparels industry concentration is relatively lowhigh; there are many manufacturers in the world, and about half of the production are produced in China.
There are many international companies set up factories in China either, such as Lufuma whose plant is located in East China.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 29%, followed by North America with 28%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Snow Sports Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Snow Sports Apparel include
Lafuma
Decathlon
Columbia
Halti
Adidas
Nike
The North Face
Amer Sports
Schoeffel
Spyder
Volcom
Northland
Kjus
Bogner
Decente
Phenix
Goldwin
Rossignol
Under Armour
Bergans
Toread
Market Size Split by Type
Jacket
Pants
One-Piece Suits
Market Size Split by Application
Amateurs
Professional Athletes
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Snow Sports Apparel market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Snow Sports Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Snow Sports Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Snow Sports Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Snow Sports Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
