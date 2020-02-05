Snapshot of the Beer Protein Market – Forecast to 2026

Beer Protein: Market Outlook

Beer is one of the most preferred and cherished alcoholic beverage among consumers. The beer market has been witnessing strong demand and increasing consumption over time. The drivers for this augmented beer consumption and sales include growing disposable income of consumers, rise in youth population, growing adoption of Western culture, growing HoReCa and clubs culture, and others. However, the beer market faces some challenges too, such as tight regulatory scenarios, changing consumer eating habits, and increasing concerns regarding health issues.

Beer consists of calories and alcoholic content that have negative impacts on health, when consumed in excess. Thus, looking at the consumer consciousness towards the implications of beer on health, and its nutritional aspects, brewers are trying out innovative strategies and formulations to improve the quality of their beer. One such innovation is beer protein. Beer protein is nothing but regular beer that is supplemented with protein content, with the intention of providing consumers with a refreshing beverage along with fortified protein intake. Beer protein is particularly gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts and gym lovers as an excellent source of energy after a heavy workout. Thus, the market for beer protein is therefore anticipated to witness high demand.

Protein-fortified Beers Gaining Popularity Among Fitness Enthusiasts

Beer protein is traditional beer with fortified protein added to improve the nutritional content of the beer, and to counter the fact that beer is responsible for high-calorie intake and weight gain if consumed in excess. Protein beer is a good source of protein, which makes it an excellent alternative to other proteinaceous beverages. The drivers for the growing demand for beer protein are the increasing popularity of beer as a refreshing beverage, along with the increasing health and wellness awareness among consumers. Beer protein fulfills consumer demand for a healthier beer alternative that does not compromise with the health and provides the necessary protein intake to deliver sufficient energy to the consumer. Beer protein is gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts and gym lovers who are turning towards this strong drink to gain energy and refreshment after a workout session. Besides, the increasing youth population, rising per capita disposable income of consumers, growing trend of Westernization, and increasing demand for fitness supplements are expected to further drive the growth of the beer protein market.

Global Beer Proteins Market: Segmentation

On the basis of beer type, the global beer protein market has been segmented as-

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

Opportunities for Market Participants

Beer protein is expected to witness an upsurge in demand over the forecast period. Regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to gain maximum market attraction for beer protein, owing to growing consumer consciousness about health and wellness, and the increasing demographic of gym lovers and fitness enthusiasts in these regions. Beer protein is a good source of energy and protein, and thus, it is used by fitness lovers after a workout session to provide a proteinaceous refreshing supplement to the body.

Manufacturers of beer protein are focusing on improving the quality of beer and nutritional content with an aim to cater to a large consumer base, and to fulfill the growing consumer demand for protein-rich beer. Manufacturers are turning towards innovative marketing and labeling strategies to make consumers aware about their product offerings.

Global Beer Protein Market: Key Players

In 2016, MuscleFood, an online retailing site, selling sports nutrition products in the U.K., started selling a high-protein, low-calorie beer to cater to the demand from sports enthusiasts and gym lovers for a high protein energy drink.