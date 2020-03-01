Smoothies Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Smoothies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smoothies in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Smoothies market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements.
Health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers consume fruit-based smoothies as they are natural and rich in fiber and vitamins. The most preferred and popular fruit-based smoothies are carrot-apple, strawberry, strawberry-banana smoothie, beetroot and berries, blueberry-banana, mango tropics, and four-berry blend.
The out of home segment contains several distribution channels such as smoothie bars, restaurants, and other food service chains offering the fruit-based smoothies.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smoothies include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Smoothies include
Jamba Juice Company
MTY Food Group
Smoothie King
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Bolthouse Farms
Dr. Smoothie Brands
Naked Juice
Happy Planet
Daily Harvest
Innocent
The Smoothie Company
J Sainsbury
Odwalla
Suja Juice
Market Size Split by Type
Fruit-Based Smoothie
Dairy-Based Smoothie
Market Size Split by Application
At Home
Food Service Sector
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smoothies Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fruit-Based Smoothie
1.4.3 Dairy-Based Smoothie
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 At Home
1.5.3 Food Service Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smoothies Market Size
2.1.1 Global Smoothies Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Smoothies Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Smoothies Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Smoothies Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Smoothies Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Smoothies Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Smoothies Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Smoothies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Smoothies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smoothies Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Smoothies Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Smoothies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Smoothies Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Smoothies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Smoothies Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Smoothies Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smoothies Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Jamba Juice Company
11.1.1 Jamba Juice Company Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.1.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 MTY Food Group
11.2.1 MTY Food Group Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.2.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Smoothie King
11.3.1 Smoothie King Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.3.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe
11.4.1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.4.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Bolthouse Farms
11.5.1 Bolthouse Farms Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.5.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Dr. Smoothie Brands
11.6.1 Dr. Smoothie Brands Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.6.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Naked Juice
11.7.1 Naked Juice Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.7.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Happy Planet
11.8.1 Happy Planet Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.8.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Daily Harvest
11.9.1 Daily Harvest Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies
11.9.4 Smoothies Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
