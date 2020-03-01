Smoothies Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Smoothies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smoothies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smoothies market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements.

Health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers consume fruit-based smoothies as they are natural and rich in fiber and vitamins. The most preferred and popular fruit-based smoothies are carrot-apple, strawberry, strawberry-banana smoothie, beetroot and berries, blueberry-banana, mango tropics, and four-berry blend.

The out of home segment contains several distribution channels such as smoothie bars, restaurants, and other food service chains offering the fruit-based smoothies.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smoothies include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Smoothies include

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Bolthouse Farms

Dr. Smoothie Brands

Naked Juice

Happy Planet

Daily Harvest

Innocent

The Smoothie Company

J Sainsbury

Odwalla

Suja Juice

Market Size Split by Type

Fruit-Based Smoothie

Dairy-Based Smoothie

Market Size Split by Application

At Home

Food Service Sector

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smoothies Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fruit-Based Smoothie

1.4.3 Dairy-Based Smoothie

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 At Home

1.5.3 Food Service Sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smoothies Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smoothies Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Smoothies Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Smoothies Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Smoothies Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Smoothies Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Smoothies Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smoothies Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smoothies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Smoothies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smoothies Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smoothies Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Smoothies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Smoothies Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Smoothies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smoothies Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smoothies Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smoothies Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Jamba Juice Company

11.1.1 Jamba Juice Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.1.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 MTY Food Group

11.2.1 MTY Food Group Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.2.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Smoothie King

11.3.1 Smoothie King Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.3.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

11.4.1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.4.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Bolthouse Farms

11.5.1 Bolthouse Farms Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.5.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Dr. Smoothie Brands

11.6.1 Dr. Smoothie Brands Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.6.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Naked Juice

11.7.1 Naked Juice Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.7.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Happy Planet

11.8.1 Happy Planet Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.8.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Daily Harvest

11.9.1 Daily Harvest Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smoothies

11.9.4 Smoothies Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

Continued…..

