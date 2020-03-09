Smoothies Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smoothies Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Smoothies Market:

Executive Summary

Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements.

Health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers consume fruit-based smoothies as they are natural and rich in fiber and vitamins. The most preferred and popular fruit-based smoothies are carrot-apple, strawberry, strawberry-banana smoothie, beetroot and berries, blueberry-banana, mango tropics, and four-berry blend.

The out of home segment contains several distribution channels such as smoothie bars, restaurants, and other food service chains offering the fruit-based smoothies.

The global Smoothies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoothies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoothies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Bolthouse Farms

Dr. Smoothie Brands

Naked Juice

Happy Planet

Daily Harvest

Innocent

The Smoothie Company

J Sainsbury

Odwalla

Suja Juice

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fruit-Based Smoothie

Dairy-Based Smoothie

Segment by Application

At Home

Food Service Sector

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789322-global-smoothies-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smoothies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smoothies

1.2 Smoothies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smoothies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fruit-Based Smoothie

1.2.3 Dairy-Based Smoothie

1.3 Smoothies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smoothies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 At Home

1.3.3 Food Service Sector

1.4 Global Smoothies Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smoothies Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smoothies Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smoothies Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smoothies Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smoothies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smoothies Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smoothies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smoothies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smoothies Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smoothies Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smoothies Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smoothies Production

3.4.1 North America Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smoothies Production

3.5.1 Europe Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smoothies Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smoothies Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smoothies Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smoothies Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smoothies Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smoothies Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smoothies Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smoothies Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smoothies Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smoothies Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smoothies Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smoothies Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smoothies Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smoothies Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3789322-global-smoothies-market-research-report-2019