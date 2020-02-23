Smoothies Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2025

The global Smoothies market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smoothies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.This report studies the global market size of Smoothies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smoothies in these regions.This research report categorizes the global Smoothies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smoothies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: Barfresh Food Group Bolthouse Farms Boost Juice Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Innocent Ltd Jamba Juice Company Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Naked Juice Company Orange Julius of America Planet Smoothie Red Mango, Inc Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies Smoothie King Franchises Surf City Squeeze Stonyfield Farm Suja Life, LLC Tropical Smoothie CafeMarket size by Product Made-to-order Smoothies Packaged Smoothies Market size by End User Commercial HouseholdMarket size by Region North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Singapore Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Central & South America Brazil Rest of Central & South America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Egypt South AfricaTable of Contents -Major Key Points1 Study Coverage 1.1 Smoothies Product 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 1.4 Market by Type 1.4.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by Product 1.4.2 Made-to-order Smoothies 1.4.3 Packaged Smoothies 1.5 Market by End User 1.5.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by End User 1.5.2 Commercial 1.5.3 Household 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Smoothies Market Size 2.1.1 Global Smoothies Revenue 2014-2025 2.1.2 Global Smoothies Sales 2014-2025 2.2 Smoothies Growth Rate by Regions 2.2.1 Global Smoothies Sales by Regions 2.2.2 Global Smoothies Revenue by Regions11 Company Profiles 11.1 Barfresh Food Group 11.1.1 Barfresh Food Group Company Details 11.1.2 Company Business Overview 11.1.3 Barfresh Food Group Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.1.4 Barfresh Food Group Smoothies Products Offered 11.1.5 Barfresh Food Group Recent Development 11.2 Bolthouse Farms 11.2.1 Bolthouse Farms Company Details 11.2.2 Company Business Overview 11.2.3 Bolthouse Farms Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.2.4 Bolthouse Farms Smoothies Products Offered 11.2.5 Bolthouse Farms Recent Development 11.3 Boost Juice 11.3.1 Boost Juice Company Details 11.3.2 Company Business Overview 11.3.3 Boost Juice Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.3.4 Boost Juice Smoothies Products Offered 11.3.5 Boost Juice Recent Development 11.4 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar 11.4.1 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Company Details 11.4.2 Company Business Overview 11.4.3 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.4.4 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Smoothies Products Offered 11.4.5 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Recent Development 11.5 Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd 11.5.1 Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Company Details 11.5.2 Company Business Overview 11.5.3 Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.5.4 Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Smoothies Products Offered 11.5.5 Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Recent Development 11.6 Innocent Ltd 11.6.1 Innocent Ltd Company Details 11.6.2 Company Business Overview 11.6.3 Innocent Ltd Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.6.4 Innocent Ltd Smoothies Products Offered 11.6.5 Innocent Ltd Recent Development 11.7 Jamba Juice Company 11.7.1 Jamba Juice Company Company Details 11.7.2 Company Business Overview 11.7.3 Jamba Juice Company Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.7.4 Jamba Juice Company Smoothies Products Offered 11.7.5 Jamba Juice Company Recent Development 11.8 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies 11.8.1 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Company Details 11.8.2 Company Business Overview 11.8.3 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 11.8.4 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Smoothies Products Offered 11.8.5 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Recent Development