Smoothie Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Smoothie Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smoothie Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A smoothie is a thick beverage which is prepared by blending raw fruits or vegetables. Healthy smoothie is also similar to a smoothie which is rich in vitamins, fibers, and other nutrients. Healthy smoothies are usually prepared from fruits, vegetables and seeds.

Smoothies are extremely high in nutirtion, easy to prepare, and can be stored in the refrigerator for later consumption. Commericailly available healthy smoothies in the market have key ingredients as flax, chia seeds, papaya extract, and spinach. Healthy smoothies are a rich source of antioxidants, which attracts the consumers for its health benefits. However, the demand for blended healthy smoothies is increasing, owing to better taste and extra health benefits.

The global Smoothie market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smoothie market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Smoothie in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smoothie in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smoothie market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smoothie market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bolthouse Farms

Barfresh Food Group

Innocent Drinks

Smoothie King

MTY Food Group

Freshens

Market size by Product

by Type

Fresh

Processed

by Ingredient Form

Powder

Liquid Syrup

Market size by End User

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Smoothie Manufacturers

Smoothie Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smoothie Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smoothie Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smoothie Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Fresh

1.4.3 Processed

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Smoothie Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket

1.5.3 Food & Drink Specialists

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smoothie Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smoothie Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Smoothie Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Smoothie Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Smoothie Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Smoothie Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bolthouse Farms

11.1.1 Bolthouse Farms Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Bolthouse Farms Smoothie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Bolthouse Farms Smoothie Products Offered

11.1.5 Bolthouse Farms Recent Development

11.2 Barfresh Food Group

11.2.1 Barfresh Food Group Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Barfresh Food Group Smoothie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Barfresh Food Group Smoothie Products Offered

11.2.5 Barfresh Food Group Recent Development

11.3 Innocent Drinks

11.3.1 Innocent Drinks Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Innocent Drinks Smoothie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Innocent Drinks Smoothie Products Offered

11.3.5 Innocent Drinks Recent Development

11.4 Smoothie King

11.4.1 Smoothie King Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Smoothie King Smoothie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Smoothie King Smoothie Products Offered

11.4.5 Smoothie King Recent Development

11.5 MTY Food Group

11.5.1 MTY Food Group Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 MTY Food Group Smoothie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 MTY Food Group Smoothie Products Offered

11.5.5 MTY Food Group Recent Development

11.6 Freshens

11.6.1 Freshens Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Freshens Smoothie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Freshens Smoothie Products Offered

11.6.5 Freshens Recent Development

Continued….

