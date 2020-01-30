Smoking Cessation Nicotine De Addiction Products Market to Exceed US$ 20,000 Mn by 2025

Rising awareness of the health hazards of smoking and the benefits of smoking cessation therapy likely to boost the growth of the nicotine based products segment

Cigarette smoking is a major cause of lung cancer and other respiratory and cardiac diseases. Awareness about these health hazards has influenced individuals to adopt smoking cessation therapy. Awareness through television advertisements, information brochures, newspapers and other media has proved to be effective in curbing the nicotine addiction crisis to some extent. All these factors are fueling the growth of the nicotine based products segment.

The introduction of new products is another factor boosting the nicotine based products segment. Innovative players in the market are focusing on the introduction of novel treatment alternatives such as selective partial agonists of nicotinic receptors (varenicline) and Tabex (Cytisine-plant-based alkyloid). Several clinical trials have been conducted in the specific population, such as pregnant women and adolescents to measure the safety and efficacy of these products.

GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) in MEA region has implemented an anti-tobacco law that mandates the placing of warning labels on tobacco products. It includes a picture-based health warning that covers half of a package front and back, with an Arabic warning on the front and an English warning on the back. The Tobacco Control Program at the Ministry of Health and Secretary of the Anti-Tobacco National Committee in tandem with the Ministry of Education and Municipality officials are developing awareness campaigns to warn about the dangers of smoking and banning all stores from selling tobacco products to people below 18 years. As nicotine based products especially nicotine gums are easily available in the market, it will likely drive the overall growth of the nicotine based products segment during the forecast period.

China is on the top of the list of countries issuing strict laws and rules against smoking. According to a draft bill, smoking is prohibited in all indoor public places in China – the list includes workplaces as well as public transport. The outdoor restricted areas include areas in direct contact with or in schools, day care centers, historic sites, children’s hospitals and stadiums. Such stringent laws are impelling the people in China to shift towards nicotine based products and this is ultimately creating a positive impact on the segment.

Nicotine based products are not only recording an attractive market index but are also generating opportunities for key players to invest in the segment

Nicotine based products and e-cigarettes are expected to be the most lucrative among all product type segments in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market, with attractiveness index of 1.4. The non-nicotine based products segment is expected to be the least attractive product type segment with market attractiveness index of 0.1. The nicotine based products segment is dominant in the North America smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market and is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

The Latin America nicotine based products market is dominated by U.S. and Europe based manufacturers through distributors. Many of the European companies such as Perrigo Company plc and Fertin Pharm are exporting their products to Latin America in order to expand their geographical reach and gain significant market share. In addition, the availability of OTC products through online channels is helping the European and U.S. based manufacturers to distribute their products easily. The Asia Pacific smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market is experiencing tremendous growth due to growing business expansion of established companies in countries like India and Japan. Moreover, China is a prime manufacturing hub of e-cigarettes and the region is dominated by Chinese players and associated suppliers. The Indian nicotine gum market is highly dominated by companies such as ITC, Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory (Novartis).