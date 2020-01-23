Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market – Increasing Sales Specific Product are Attributable its Unique Ability for Growth

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market report is a veritable guide for its offerings. The report includes detailed insights into growth indices and development trends in the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market for the 2017-2023 forecast time frame by segmenting in terms of drug type and geography. For the study, 2016 is considered as the base year and 2015 values have been provided for historical reference. The report provides revenues estimations in US$ Mn and volume estimations in Kilo tons for the 2017-2023 forecast period.

The global market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products stood is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$20.55 bn by the end of 2023. The market is projected to achieve this growth at a CAGR of 14% over the course of the forecast period of 2017-2023.

It is expected that during this forecast period, the sale of e-cigarette will rise as the customers will prefer this type of therapy to quit their smoking addiction or cut down the nicotine dependency. Geographically, it is projected that North America market will contribute majorly to the global market and reach the overall valuation of US$8.59 bn by 2023.

The increasing awareness among cigarette smokers about the health disadvantages of smoking and nicotine such as cardiac diseases, lung cancer, and other different respiratory problems has propelled the global cigarette cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market.

The initiatives backed by governments to create awareness about the ill effects of smoking with the help of information brochures, television advertisements, warning labels and discouraging imagery on cigarette packages, and newspapers are also helping to drive the market. Moreover, availability of a wide range of NRT products through online selling platforms and retail is also fueling the overall growth of the market.

This rising awareness is also backed by de-addiction camps and help centers that make use of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products to aid smokers for long term. Retailing of such products has turned out to be an efficient strategy towards educating the masses and also generating high revenues and profits.

The launch of new products is driving the global market as well as motivating smoking addicts to quit. The introduction of e-cigarettes has completely revolutionized the viewpoint towards de-addiction among numerous smokers.

