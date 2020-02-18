Smartwatch Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

Smartwatches are basically wristwatches with extra functionalities beyond timekeeping. A smartwatch is a discrete window to one’s smartphone. It has its own smart apps, games, and entertainment apps, along with enhanced features of making calls, messaging, and receiving notifications. Smartwatches have integrated the OS, and different smartwatches have different OSs such as Tizen from Samsung, Android Wear from Google, and WatchOS3 from Apple.

The analysts forecast the global smart watch market to grow at a CAGR of 16.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart watch market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

GetFree sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339034-global-smartwatch-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Smart Watch Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple

• Samsung Group

• Lenovo Group

• Garmin

• Pebble Technology

• Fitbit

Other prominent vendors

• ASUSTeK Computer

• Fossil Group

• Huawei Technologies

• LG Electronics

• Motorola Mobility

• Omate

• Polar Electro

• Razer

• Sony

• Xiaomi

Market driver

• Increasing use of smartwatches for notifications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness about potential use of smartwatches

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rising integration of entertainment apps

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1339034-global-smartwatch-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by operating system

• Global smartwatch market by operating system

• Global smartwatch market by watchOS

• Global smartwatch market by Tizen

• Global smartwatch market by Android Wear

• Global smartwatch market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by connectivity

• Global smartwatch market by connectivity

• Global smartwatch market by Bluetooth

• Global smartwatch market by Wi-Fi

• Global smartwatch market by NFC

• Global smartwatch market by cellular networks

PART 08: Market segmentation by compatibility

• Global smartwatch market by compatibility

• Global smartwatch market by iOS

• Global smartwatch market by Android

• Global smartwatch market by others

PART 09: Market segmentation by type

• Global smartwatch market by type

• Global standalone smartwatch market

• Global integrated smartwatch market

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Global smartwatch market by geography

• Smartwatch market in Americas

• Smartwatch market in APAC

• Smartwatch market in EMEA

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Declining ASP of smartwatches

• Increasing use of connecting devices

• Rising integration of entertainment apps

• Increasing integration of haptics technology in smartwatches

• Increasing introduction of luxury smartwatches

• Growing introduction of smartwatches for children

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Apple

• Samsung Group

• Lenovo Group

• Garmin

• Pebble Technology

• Fitbit

• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com