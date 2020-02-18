Smartphone Cover Glass Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smartphone Cover Glass Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

Smartphone Cover Glass is usually aluminum silicate material. With screen sizes increasing, smartphones continue to lead total area demand in the cover glass market; however, as the markets for smartphones and tablets mature, cover glass industry revenue growth is declining from 39 percent year over year in 2013 to around 10 percent in 2017. While the overall cover glass market growth is falling, increasing popularity of the Apple Watch is leading to growth in smart watch cover glass shipments.

This report studies the Smartphone Cover Glass Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2017, total shipments of smartphone cover glass was 35241 k sqm, The global market for smartphone cover glass will grow at a steady rate during the forecast period and will post an impressive CAGR of over 2.55% by 2023. The recent increase in the shipment of cover glass due to the growing population of mobile devices across the globe is a noteworthy factor that will impel the prospect for market growth until the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as the rapid growth of high-performance displays will also result in the high growth of this market over the forecast period.

In terms of consumption, the APAC region is predicted to be the largest downstream market for smartphone cover glass. The prospects for growth in this market segment will be driven by the rising demand for smartphones, especially from regions like China and Southeast Asia. It was reported that over 80% smartphones are manufactured and assembled in China. Also, the augmented utilization of e-commerce portals coupled with greater internet penetration will aid in the growth of this market in APAC.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smartphone Cover Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Smartphone Cover Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Corning

AGC

Avanstrate

Schott

NEG

Tunghsu Group

KMTC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gorilla Glass

Draggontrail Glass

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

iOS Smartphones

Android Smartphones

Others

Highlights of the Global Smartphone Cover Glass report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Smartphone Cover Glass market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smartphone Cover Glass market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smartphone Cover Glass Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smartphone Cover Glass , with sales, revenue, and price of Smartphone Cover Glass , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smartphone Cover Glass for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Smartphone Cover Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smartphone Cover Glass sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

