Smartphone Controlled Drone Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Global Smartphone Controlled Drone Market Component (Airframe, Controller &Navigation System, Propulsion System, Others), Application (Commercial, Personal), Range (Less than 150 meters, More than 150 meters), & Region-Forecast Till 2023

A number of companies are currently exploring the usage of drones for various applications, such as surveillance, commercial, forest, agriculture, and construction. Drones with cameras are being deployed to inspect oil rigs, monitor agriculture fields and mines, and check on telecom towers. Of late, next-generation industrial drones are being dispatched to fly for hundreds of miles of area, deliver packages, or support search and rescue operations. A smartphone controlled drone has a capability to integrate gathered data and has suffient mobility which assist it to collecte the required data in less time.

By application, the market has been segmented by commercial and personal. The personal segment covers the market for smartphone controlled drones used by private individuals, for either recreational purposes or personal travel.

Asia-Pacific is expected to develop as the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Developments related to drones in Asian countries and relatively demand for consumer electronic products are encouraging manufacturers to adopt a cost-effective technology in the smartphone controlled drones manufacturing process. Europe is one of the dominating players in the market for smartphone controlled drones. Countries, such as the UK, Italy,and Germany are the major contributors to the market growth due to the presence of primary manufacturers in the industry.

Key Players

The key players in smartphone controlled drone market are DJI (China), Parrot Drones SAS (France), CONTIXO (U.S.), 3DR (U.S.), Kidcia (China), Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Company Limited (China), GoPro, Inc. (U.S.), DBPOWER (China), and Draganﬂy Innovations Inc. (Canada).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global smartphone controlled drone market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the smartphone controlled drone market by its component, application, range, and region.

By Component



Airframe

Controller &Navigation System

Propulsion System

Others

By Application



Commercial

Personal

By Range

Less than 150 meters

More than 150 meters

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

