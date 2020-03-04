SMART WATER NETWORK MONITORING 2019 GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, COMPANY PROFILES AND INDUSTRIAL OVERVIEW RESEARCH REPORT FORECASTING TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Smart Water Network Monitoring – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Global Smart Water Network Monitoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A Smart Water Network is the collection of data-driven components helping to operate the data-less physical layer of pipes, pumps, reservoirs and valves.

In 2018, the global Smart Water Network Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Water Network Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Network Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Badger Meter

Elster Group

Itron

Neptune Technology Group

Sensus USA

Aclara Technologies

Arqiva

Cap Gemini

CH2M HILL

Homerider Systems

I2O Water

IBM

Mueller Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Leakage Management

Smart Metering And Customer Service

Smart Water Quality Monitoring

Smart Network Optimisation

Market segment by Application, split into

Water Utilities

Municipal

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Water Network Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

