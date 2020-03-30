Smart Water Metering to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2028

Smart Water Metering Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Smart Water Metering Market by Product:

Remote Transmitting Water- Meter

Pre-Payment Electricity Meter

Global Smart Water Metering Market by Application:

The report provides both market size and share information for following application from 2014-2025. The key applications of the market are :

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Smart Water Metering Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Smart Water Metering market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Honeywell International Inc

Itron Inc

Elster Gmbh

Datamatic Inc

Landis+Gyr Ag

Osaki Electric Co Ltd

Icsa (India) Limited

Siemens Ag

Schneider Electric Se

Iskraemeco

Kamstrup A/S

Master Meter Inc

Aclara Technologies Llc

Badger Meter Inc

Neptune Technology Group Inc

Global Smart Water Metering Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Smart Water Metering Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Smart Water Metering Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Smart Water Metering Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Smart Water Metering Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Smart Water Metering Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile