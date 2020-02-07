MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on ” Smart Water Management Market Trends, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2027″.

Smart water management is the next big thing due to rising water paucity and rising need of water conservation around the world. Smart water management solution providers are proactively offering smart water technologies that can help users to productively manage chronic shortage of water.

Smart water management is being adopted mainly by manufacturing firms and chemical based companies to reduce water wastage and for efficient use of their resources. Smart water management technology helps organizations for identification of network problem, enhances customer engagement in water conservation and most prominently used to reduce non-revenue water losses due to damage of infrastructure.

The three main components of smart water management system are hardware, solutions and services. Smart water management can be categorized into two sub segment as meter type and meter read technology. Smart water meter can be used for the purpose of non-revenue water problem detection and identifying leakage in infrastructure. Moreover, automated meter reading technology provide solutions and services such as advanced analytics and network monitoring. It also helps to identify problematic areas within the water management system.

Smart Water Management: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving smart water management market are technological advancement, change in regulatory compliances and growing awareness of sustainable use of energy resources.

Implementation of these modern technologies such as smart monitoring which is internet of things based technology is used to analyze water treatment system and control water management on real time basis.

The increasing usage of supervisory control and data acquisition solution is another important factor that is driving this market. It enables quality decision making and reduce energy cost in pumping water through distribution network. Smart water management also implements advance analytic solution for improvement of infrastructure and operations.

The major restraints face by smart water management are costly initial investment requirement and low rate of return. Moreover, due to lack of expertise and talent availability the market for smart water management is increasing slowly. However, Smart water management is entitled to a tremendous opportunity related to water utilities to realize significant financial savings.

Smart Water Management: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of meter type:

AMR

AMI Fixed network. Cellular network



Segmentation on the basis of solutions:

SCADA system

Advanced pressure management

Advanced analytics

Network monitoring

Smart irrigation management system

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Maintenance and support

Consulting services

Smart Water Management:Key Players

Some of the key players of smart water management market are: IBM, ABB Group, General Electric, Honeywell, Schnidler Electric, AVEA, Takadu, Topcon, and Trimble.

Key Contracts:

In May 2016, IBM sets up Intelligent Operations Center (IOC) to enhance the efficiency of critical infrastructure and utilities. In this project smart water management heavily relied on manual intelligence.

In July 2016, Optiqua technologies pvt Ltd has enter into the partnerships with Shandong provincial water and waste water monitoring center this water quality partnership will help to develop integrated water quality management system.

Smart Water Management: Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share of smart water management due to adoption of advance meter infrastructure technology by various organizations. Out of the various advanced technologies, AMI technology has a wide impact towards service restoration and verifying power outage. The adoption of SCADA solution is also impacting the market of smart water management in a positive manner.

The market of smart water management is witnessing high growth rate in the regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific due to high demand of infrastructure projects.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Water Management Market Segments

Smart Water Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Smart Water Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Smart Water Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Smart Water Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis forSmart Water Management, market includes development in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

