Smart Water Management Market 2023: Top Players | CAGR | Growth Opportunities | Challenges

2018 Latest Report Titled on: “Global Smart Water Management Market – Segmented by Solution (SCADA, MDM, Analytics), by Service, by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)”

The new research report on Global Smart Water Management Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2023 demonstrates the fast developing conditions of the global Smart Water Management market. The report wraps up-to-date industry data on real and potential industry situation, segmentation, competitive landscape, regional breakdowns and future outlook. Smart Water Management Market report answers questions related to the market measure, recent improvements, business circumstance, improvement condition, and pathways of Smart Water Management that makes this report so advantageous for the inventors and the new candidates in the Industry.

“The Global Smart Water Management market was estimated at a value of about USD XX million in 2017. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over XX% over the forecast period (2018-2023).”

Ask for Sample Report Here @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104255

This report focuses on “Top Manufactures”: IBM Corporation, Suez group (GE Water & Process Technologies), Elster Water Metering (Honeywell), ABB, Schneider Electric ( + Aveva),Siemens AG, Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited), Hitachi Ltd, Arad Metering Technologies, Esri, TaKaDu Ltd, Xylem Inc., Itron Inc., i2O Water Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Key Developments in the Smart Water Management Market:

in the Smart Water Management Market

June 2018: Itron Inc., an innovator in energy metering technologies, launched Itron Intelis water meter, designed for utilities and cities to manage energy and water. Itron Intelis water meter is an ultrasonic solid-state solution that enables users to track flow usage patterns at the meter level, and also offers advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).

December 2017: Xylem Inc., a water technology company, announced the acquisition of Pure Technologies Ltd, a diagnostic and analytics solution provider, which addresses water and wastewater infrastructure challenges. The acquisition was aimed at increasing the data analytics and Software-as-a-Service capabilities of Xylem.