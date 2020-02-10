SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2024

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.
With the development of network technology, especially the rise of the Internet of things technology, new technology related to the smart water meter (terminal) emerges in an endless stream, mainly including: wireless or wired network technology, network communication protocol and routing technology, network access technology, data security and reliability technology, data acquisition and management technology, automatic meter reading and selling water management system technology, etc.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Management market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3490 million by 2024, from US$ 1950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Management business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sensus
Itron
Elster (Honeywell)
Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
Landis+Gyr
Roper Industries(Neptune)
Siemens
Kamstrup
Jiangxisanchuan
Suntront Tech Co., Ltd
Badger Meter Inc
Iskraemeco
Arad Group(Master Meter)
Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd
Zenner
Ningbo Water Meter
This study considers the Smart Water Management value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
AMR Meters
AMI Meters
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential Use
Commerical Use
Industrial Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
