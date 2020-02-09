Smart Water Management 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Smart Water Management Market 2019

Description:

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

With the development of network technology, especially the rise of the Internet of things technology, new technology related to the smart water meter (terminal) emerges in an endless stream, mainly including: wireless or wired network technology, network communication protocol and routing technology, network access technology, data security and reliability technology, data acquisition and management technology, automatic meter reading and selling water management system technology, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Management market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3490 million by 2024, from US$ 1950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sensus

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Siemens

Kamstrup

Jiangxisanchuan

Suntront Tech Co., Ltd

Badger Meter Inc

Iskraemeco

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd

Zenner

Ningbo Water Meter

This study considers the Smart Water Management value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commerical Use

Industrial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

