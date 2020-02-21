Smart Water Cooler Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Smart water coolers are different compared with traditional water coolers. The products usually have functions of temperature control, LCD display, self-cleaning or app control, which are not included in the traditional water coolers. Smart water coolers tend to be more energy efficient, humane and environmental friendly.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years the demand for smart water coolers in the regions of North America and China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced smart water coolers. Increasing of life quality fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of smart water coolers in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the smart water coolers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of smart water coolers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Waterlogic, Midea, Angel and Honeywell etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their smart water coolers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 56.28% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global smart water coolers industry because of their market share of smart water coolers.

The worldwide market for Smart Water Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Smart Water Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waterlogic

Midea

Angel

Honeywell

Culligan

Champ

Oasis

Primo

Whirlpool

Haier

Lamo

Qinyuan

Aqua Clara

Panasonic

Aux

Cosmetal

Quench

Chigo

Newair

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

Point-of-Use (POU)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Water Cooler Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

1.2.2 Point-of-Use (POU)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Waterlogic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Water Cooler Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Waterlogic Smart Water Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Midea

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Water Cooler Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Midea Smart Water Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Angel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Water Cooler Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Angel Smart Water Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Honeywell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Water Cooler Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Honeywell Smart Water Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Culligan

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Water Cooler Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Culligan Smart Water Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Champ

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Water Cooler Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Champ Smart Water Cooler Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

