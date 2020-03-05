Smart Watch Market 2018 Global Industry Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Smart watch market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The occurrence of key players is contributing to the global smart watches market in a consolidated way. Nevertheless, the smartwatches market is competitive as the key players are continuously banking on product innovation and product development to gain an edge.

Smartwatches are a portable intelligent watch, highly designed and are worn on the wrist. This can easily get connected to various mobile phone devices. The different operating systems such as iOS, Android, Tizen, and others, based smartwatch is available in the market.

According to the report published by Market Research Future, titled ‘Global Smartwatches Market’ states that the market has been rushed high with a valuation of USD 109.28 billion by 2023 and is projected to reach this valuation at a CAGR of 17.34%. This current growth rate is estimated to come up with golden opportunities in the next five years.

The smartwatches are the new trend in the digital market which is encouraging with rapid advancements in Integrated Circuits (IC) technology. This can be one key factor that would propel the market of smartwatches further with a definite pull. The world has already familiar with the importance of communication systems, and this factor is acting as an added surge for the growth of the smartwatches market.

The smartwatches market is considered to be potentially high, as top companies such as Apple, Catapult, and others are actively participating in the market growth by competing fiercely in the segment of customer wearables.

Major Key players

Martian (U.S.),

Pebble (U.S.),

Qualcomm (U.S.),

Samsung (South Korea),

Sony (Japan),

Connectedevice Ltd. (Japan),

Apple (U.S.),

Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.),

LG (South Korea),

Motorola (U.S.),

Huawei (China)

Industry News

Garmin enters the luxury smartwatch market with its classy Marq range. With a starting price of US$1,500, these timepieces are at the luxury end of the market.

Apple launched its first store of watches in Austria, which was a part of the company’s expansion into untapped markets of smartwatches.

Apple Watch captured 51 percent share of a record 18 million smartwatch shipments worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2018. Apple hence shipped 9.2 million smartwatches globally in Q4 2018 having risen with 18 percent from 7.8 million units in Q4 2017.

Segmentation

In the reports of MRFR, the smartwatch market has been segmented by operating system and application.

By mode of the operating system, the smartwatch market is segmented into iOS, Android, Tizen, Linux, and others.

By mode of application, the market is segmented into personal assistance & safety, health/wellness, media and entertainment, sports, communication, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global smartwatch market has covered some of the key regions where the market has shared its maximum market share and growth opportunities. The regions namely are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Of these, North America accounts for the largest market share of smartwatches owing to high lifestyle with high disposable income. Whereas, Europe stands on the second largest position for the market as there have been more substantial adoption activities of wearable technologies especially in Germany, France, Italy.

Next is the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to technological advancements by key players such as Titan, which is one of the finest watch manufacturing company. Other than this, increasing demand for high-end wearable devices and newcomers in this global market are also supporting the market of smartphones to grow high. Furthermore, the increasing competition among key players such as Apple Inc., Fossil group, Samsung and many others to launch smartwatches with unique technology and features are boosting the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific.

Intended Audience

Consumer wearable manufacturers

Healthcare-related product manufacturers

Textile and cloth manufacturers and suppliers

Luxury clothing and accessory manufacturers

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Investors

Research organizations

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Universities and research organizations

Government bodies

