Smart Transportation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Smart Transportation Market 2019

Report Details:

The Smart Transportation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Smart transportation, a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems.

In 2018, the global Smart Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thales Group

Huawei

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

SAP

Cubic

Alstom

Bombardier

Toshiba

Harris

Bentley Systems

Saab

Trimble

Veson Nautical

Advanced Navigation and Positioning

Bass Software

Indra Sistemas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Market segment by Application, split into

Shared Mobility

Public Transport

Route Guidance

Transit Hubs

Autonomous/Vehicles

Video Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Smart Transportation Manufacturers

Smart Transportation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Transportation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

