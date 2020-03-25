Smart Toilet Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Historical Analysis, Global Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smart Toilet Market Research Report – Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

The world’s population is growing older rapidly; people tend to live longer. There is an increasing demand for smart toilets in developed nations for providing advanced healthcare facilities for the old citizens. It is observed that many countries in Europe & Asia have high aging population than the United States. Therefore, there is high demand for smart toilets from European and Asian countries. The rise in the aging population creates high demand for smart toilets for prospects.

The increasing aged population results in demand for special facilities by elderly citizens that can be satisfied by better sanitation facilities. The aged population has many health issues, and there is a huge need to provide proper sanitary services to the citizens. Smart toilet aims to deliver a more comfortable and defecating hygiene service. It consists of smart sensors, advanced accessories that make the toilets very user-friendly. Some of the advanced smart toilets also provide backend testing of stool & urine and provide quick examination results that would help the aged population to detect if there is any disease symptom.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global smart toilet market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 11.1 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Nowadays innovation is at a great pace and day by day technology is advancing. Similarly, in the sanitization sector, the availability of smart technologies is increasing continuously. This availability of different smart technologies is creating opportunities for enhancements in the smart toilets making them more efficient and user-friendly. The integration of different technologies, virtual assistants to the smart toilets is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Smart technologies like voice recognition and integration of devices for urine examination into the toilet would fuel the smart toilet market. Apart from it, the trend towards smart city is also major opportunity present in the smart toilets market. The smart city initiatives are increasing the adoption of smart technologies and creating an opportunity for adoption of smart toilets in every smart city project.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Smart Toilet Market: Roca Sanitario S.A, Toto Ltd, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, Duravit AG, GWA Group Limited, Jomoo Group, Dongpeng Ceramic, Villeroy & Boch and Huida Sanitary Ware Co.

Segments:

The global smart toilet market is segmented by type, connectivity, usage and distribution channel. By type, the market is sub-segmented into as wall hung toilet, close-coupled, single floor standing toilet, one-piece toilet and other. By connectivity, the market consists of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. The usage segment consists of residential and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

Key Findings

By Type : Wall Hung Toilets is dominating the market of Smart Toilet by type in the year 2017 and is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.78%.

: Wall Hung Toilets is dominating the market of Smart Toilet by type in the year 2017 and is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.78%. By Connectivity: Bluetooth is dominating the market of Smart Toilet by connectivity in the year 2017. Wi-Fi is the fastest growing at a 15.87% CAGR.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of smart toilet market is being studied in the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the smart toilet market. The high investments by the government to build smart toilets in rural and urban infrastructure, increasing awareness towards the benefits of smart toilets and importance of hygienic sanitary facilities are major forces driving the smart toilet market.

