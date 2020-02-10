Smart Textile Market – Hold Immense Promise in the Sector of Wearable Devices

Smart textiles can be understood as enhanced fabrics that are produced in a way to integrate with technology and provides multiple functionalities to the wearer. The abilities of these smart textiles to sense and react to changing environmental conditions such as mechanical, thermal, magnetic, chemical, and others makes them highly useful for various purposes for the industry players pertaining to healthcare, sports and fitness, military and defense, and others.

Smart textiles hold immense promise in the sector of wearable devices and are expected to be emerge as the primary vehicles for the wearable technology’s widespread use. The use of wearable devices such as heart rate monitors, motion sensors, and pedometers is expected to see a significant rise in the next few years as the global consumer becomes increasingly aware about healthcare and personal wellbeing in general.

This trend will encourage the increased use of smart textiles across the sports and fitness domain. TMR analysts suggest that the smart textiles market across the sports and fitness industry will expand at a 33.1% over the period between 2015 and 2023.

The market is also expected to witness substantial traction across the healthcare and military and defense industries in the next few years. In 2014, the military and defense industry accounted for a share of over 28% in the global smart textiles market in terms of revenue. In the same year, the healthcare industry accounted for a share of over 18.5% in the market. Through 2023, the military and defense sector for smart textiles is expected to expand at nearly 30% CAGR, emerging as a major driver of the global market.

North America is presently the leading regional market for smart textiles, with more than 40% of the global market in 2014. The region is trailed by Europe, which accounted for a share of over 30% in the global market in the same years. These developed regions have traditionally remained at the forefront of adoption of new technologies owing to high disposable incomes of the population and high awareness about technological advancements.

The growing preference for wearable technology such as sensors and other types of electronic devices are the key factors responsible for the growing demand for smart textiles.

The rising use of wearable technology that is widely used in heart rate sensors and in various other sensors to check fitness will also act as a game changer for the smart textile market. Significant use of these technologies is expected to change the way personal health is monitored.